Nelsen throws a no-hitter as Rebels sweep Schaeffer Academy

The Southland softball team swept Schaeffer Academy (0-14 overall) by scores of 18-0 and 15-0 in Rose Creek Monday.

Bria Nelsen threw a four-inning no-hitter in the first game and Bailey Johnson had a homer and seven RBIs on the day for the Rebels (6-8 overall).

Southland 18, Schaeffer Academy 0

Southland pitching: Bria Nelsen (W) 4 IP, 0 R, 8 K

Southland hitting: Larissa Goslee 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Kelsey Mensink 1-for-1, 3 RBI, 2 R; Hattie Wiste 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Bailey Johnson 2-for-2, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Kiyanna Meyer 1-for-2

Southland 15, Schaeffer Academy 0

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K

Southland hitting: Katie Thome 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Chloe Canterbury 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 2 R; Nora Schmitz 1-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R; Bailey Johnson 1-for-1, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Olivia Matheis 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 3 R