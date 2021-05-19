Nelsen powers Rebels past Lyle-Pacelli softball

The Southland softball team beat Lyle-Pacelli 24-0 in four innings in Todd Park Tuesday.

Kayla Nelsen knocked in five runs for the Rebels.

Southland pitching: Bailey Johnson (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 7 K

Southland hitting: Larissa Goslee, 4-for-4, 3 RBIs; Kayla Nelsen, 3-for-4, double, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Johnson, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Kiyanna Meyer, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R

LP pitching: Avari Drennan (L) 3 1/3 IP, 15 H, 8 BB, 24 R, 17 ER, 2 K

LP hitting: Lillian VaDeer, 1-for-1; Drennan, 1-for-2