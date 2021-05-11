Nelsen finishes with five RBIs as Athletics win big

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team downed Martin Luther-GHECT (2-9 overall) 13-6 on the road Monday.

Sam Nelsen had a double, a triple and five RBIs for the Athletics (10-1 overall).

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 BB, 6 ER, 10 K; Jed Nelson, 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 0-for-4, 2 R; Zach Bollingberg, 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Sam Nelsen, 2-for-5, triple, double, 5 RBIs; Jed Nelson,1-for-5, double, R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-3, R, double; Jayden Lewis, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Landon Meyer, 1-for-3, double, R; Dane Schara, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Blake Klingfus, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; 1 double