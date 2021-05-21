Mower adds just one COVID case, about 45 cases still active

Mower County reported just one case of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county’s total is now at 4,687 cumulative cases, with 32 deaths. However, according to Mower County Community Health, there are still around 45 active cases.

Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg said Friday that approximately 60 percent of Mower County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine have been vaccinated.

If you are homebound and need a vaccine, you’re encouraged to call Public Health at 1-507-437-9701 and ask to speak to a nurse.

In the State of Minnesota, the Department of Health reported 690 new cases for a cumulative total of 597,731 cases. While that number is low compared to some previous months, the state did report 21 new deaths for a total of 7,354.

Around the area: Dodge (1,857, 3 deaths), Fillmore (1,569, 10 deaths), Freeborn (3,434, 30 deaths), Olmsted (13,203, 99 deaths).