Merlyn Bass, 55, of Austin, MN died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home. Merlyn was born on May 12, 1966 in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin to Merlyn Peck and Sharon Davis. He graduated from Austin High School in 1987. Merlyn worked at the Cedar Branch DAC in Adams. In his spare time, Merlyn enjoyed shoes, van rides, and spending time outside in the sun and with his favorite staff. He is preceded in death by his father Merlyn Peck. Merlyn is survived by his Mother: Sharon; Sister: Rebecca; Sister: Marilyn; and the Staff and Residents of REM Willowwood.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 3rd at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Reverend Marcia Petersen officiating.