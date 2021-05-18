Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!

Autism Friendly Austin at the Hormel Historic Home is in-person again!

Please join us and help us spread the word about an exciting list of events coming up in the next two months. Note that health safety guidelines and precautions will be implemented at all events.

• 10th Annual Stepping Out for Autism Fundraising Walk/Be a Superhero for Autism

1-3 p.m., June 6 at the Hormel Historic Home

Check in begins at 12:30 p.m. Entertainment by the Bubble Man and his Lady with raffle prizes and a COVID-19 friendly lunch. Themed dress up is encouraged. Pre-register online at www.hormelhistorichome.org or at the HHH. Deadline to register with guaranteed shirt is May 21.

• Judy Endow presents

Autistically Thriving: Living a Self-Determined Life

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 10 at the HHH in person or virtual (CEU’s available)

Learn about the shift in how autistic support is thought about and implemented. Understand who autistic people are and how they comfortably function, as well as key elements of taking in, processing, storing, and retrieving information along with autistic thinking style.

Endow will share numerous examples so autistic individuals, parents, educators, and therapy providers can understand that when autistics are honored for who they are and supported for who they want to be in this world, they can truly thrive! Note: identity-first language used intentionally as it is the preference of most autistics.

Endow, LCSW, maintains a private practice in Madison, Wisconsin, providing consultation for families, school districts, and other agencies. Besides having autism herself, she is the parent of three grown sons, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. Endow does workshops and presentations on a variety of autism-related issues, is part of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Statewide Autism Training Team, and has been a board member of both the Wisconsin Chapter of the Autism Society of America and the Autism National Committee. She recently received the Dr. Cathy Pratt Award for Autism Professional of the Year.

Endow is a Resource Specialist and a Clinician at Common Threads Family Resource Center in McFarland, Wisconsin. She continues to bring a great depth of understanding and compassion to the work.

For more information and to register go to www.ausm.org

Schedule of events

June 21-25: Circle of Friends Day Camp for youth with ASD kindergarten through fifth grade

July 5 and July 12 weeks: All Access Community Explorations Camp ASD youth grades sixth through 12th grade

July 19-23: Camp Just For Me ASD youth grades K-12 with more significant support needs

Camp registration is available online now at www.hormelhistorichome.org/autism-programming

If you have questions, would like to join our advisory team, are interested in an Autism Friendly Austin certification for your business or are seeking resources contact us at autism@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243.

The Autism Friendly Austin initiative is funded by the Hormel Foundation, the United Way of Mower County, fundraisers and personal donations.