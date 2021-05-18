Lyle-Pacelli baseball team tops GEAC

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 13-3 in Marcusen Park Monday.

Zach Bollingberg had a double, a triple and three RBIs for LP (14-1 overall).

LP pitching: Mac Nelson (W) 3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 7 BB, 3 ER, 5 K; Jed Nelson, 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BBs; Zach Bollingberg, 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 BBs, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Sam Nelsen, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, BB; Jed Nelson, 0-for-2, 2 HBP; Mac Nelson, 0-for-1, R, RBI, 3 BBs; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-2, 2 R, BB; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB; Jayden Lewis, 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Landon Meyer, 1-for-2, R, double, RBI, BB