Lyle-Pacelli baseball team downs Spring Grove

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat Spring Grove (7-7 overall) 17-1 in five innings in Spring Grove Tuesday.

Landon Meyer had four RBIs for the Athletics (11-1 overall).

LP pitching: Jed Nelson (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 2 K; Cole Walter, 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Zach Bollingberg, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Sam Nelsen, 3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Jed Nelson, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Hunter VaDeer, 0-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Jayden Lewis, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Landon Meyer, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, R; Dane Schara, 0-for-3, R, RBI; Blake Klingfus, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, R