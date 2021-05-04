Krohnberg pitches Awesome Blossoms pasts USC

The Blooming Prairie softball team beat United South Central (0-6 overall) 7-1 in BP Monday.

Allison Krohnberg struck out eight for BP (6-3 overall) and Bobbie Bruns had a homer and two RBIs.

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 R, 8 K, 1 HBP

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-4, R, SB; Krohnberg, 1-for-2, 2 R, double, SB; Bobbie Bruns, 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, SB, 2 R; Maren Forystek, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3; Alivia Schneider, 2-for-3, R, SB