May 22, 2021

Jamey Helgeson: Masks still required at LIFE

By Jamey Helgeson

Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

Even though the CDC and President Biden announced that “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” and Gov. Tim Walz ended the Minnesota mask mandate, masks will still be required at both indoor and outdoor activities until further notice.

We will notify everyone if anything changes.

Programs and activities

We have several in-person activities that have openings:

• Walking Club: May 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free.

• Bocce: Begins June 3, continues every other week through Aug. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. $20 (Fee covers six sessions)

• Softball: Begins June 10, continues every other week through Aug. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m., $20 (Fee covers six sessions)

• Picnic In The Park: June 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free

Most Virtual Programs have openings.

If you haven’t seen the May-June 2021 newsletter, we have added a few more in-person programs and we will continue to add more in the coming months.  If you have any program suggestions, let us know.

Our virtual programs will continue over the summer and most likely into the fall and winter months. If you haven’t had a chance to join, register today. It’s a lot of fun. If you don’t have the technology needed to attend, contact us to borrow a Chromebook.

Capacity limits

Right now we are keeping capacity limits low to keep everyone safe. We will slowly and safely increase these limits over the next few months. Stay tuned.

Remember if you aren’t feeling well, please stay home. Give us a call and we can see if a credit can be added to your account.

Upcoming Events

Monday: 69th annual Meeting and Awards, 6 p.m.

• Tuesday: Virtual People First Aktion Club at 4 p.m. and Virtual Name That Tune, 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

• Thursday: Walking Club at 4:30 p.m. and Virtual Crafts with Peggy (Rescheduled from May 18), 6 p.m.

• Friday: Virtual Happy Hour, 4 p.m.

• June 1: Virtual Country Cruisers, 4 p.m. and Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

• June 2: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

• June 3: Mower County Special Olympics Bocce, 6 p.m.

• June 4: Dance Party, 6 p.m.

