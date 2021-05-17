expand
May 17, 2021

Itasca edges out Blue Devil baseball team in Region Tournament

By Daily Herald

Published 8:32 am Monday, May 17, 2021

The Riverland Community College baseball team was eliminated from postseason play when it lost to Itasca 8-7 in the Region XIII second round in St. Cloud Saturday.

Drew Copley had a pair of hits for the Blue Devils (28-12 overall).

RCC hitting: Paxton Nelson, 0-for-5, RBI; Andrew Wedwick, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Drew Copley, 2-for-5, R; Hayden Siebers, 2-for-3, double, RBI, 2 R, 2 BBs; Jeremy Vega, 1-for-4, double, RBI, R, BB; Javier Diaz, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB

