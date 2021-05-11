Members of the Austin Morning Lions Club recently took part in a service project at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Members can be seen scraping graffiti from the tower. To learn more about Lions Clubs go to www.LionsClubs.org. Photo provided
In Your Community: Lions scrape graffiti from Nature Center tower
Members of the Austin Morning Lions Club recently took part in a service project at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Members can be seen scraping graffiti from the tower. To learn more about Lions Clubs go to www.LionsClubs.org. Photo provided