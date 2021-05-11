expand
May 11, 2021

Members of the Austin Morning Lions Club recently took part in a service project at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Members can be seen scraping graffiti from the tower. To learn more about Lions Clubs go to www.LionsClubs.org. Photo provided

In Your Community: Lions scrape graffiti from Nature Center tower

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

