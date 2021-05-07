expand
Ad Spot
Contests
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Buy Photos
Weather
Services
About Us / Contact Us
Policies / Terms of Use
Send: News tip
Send: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Birthday announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Send: Anniversary announcement
Get Free Daily News Emails!
Subscribe
E-Edition
May 7, 2021
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Spotlight
Progress 2021
Austin Living
Special Sections
You Might Like
Tickets available for upcoming Food Throwdown Tribute
In the Public Eye: Mark Lingl
By
Daily Herald
Email the author
Published 6:26 pm Friday, May 7, 2021
More News
Growing a market experience
Austin man gets 203-month prison sentence for attempted murder
Crack sealing on southeast Minn. highways begins May 10, watch for crews working
AL man arrested in Brownsdale for burglary, DANCO violation
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Local News
Growing a market experience
Austin man gets 203-month prison sentence for attempted murder
Crack sealing on southeast Minn. highways begins May 10, watch for crews working
AL man arrested in Brownsdale for burglary, DANCO violation
In the Public Eye: Mark Lingl
Latest Courts & Crime
AL man arrested in Brownsdale for burglary, DANCO violation
Convictions: April 25-May 1
In police debate at Minnesota Capitol, echoes from past ring anew
Two charged in alleged theft from Runnings
Arkansas man charged with raping intoxicated woman
Latest Stories
Growing a market experience
Austin man gets 203-month prison sentence for attempted murder
Crack sealing on southeast Minn. highways begins May 10, watch for crews working
AL man arrested in Brownsdale for burglary, DANCO violation
In the Public Eye: Mark Lingl
Special Section
More special sections
Mower County
Growing a market experience
Mower County
Austin man gets 203-month prison sentence for attempted murder
Grand Meadow
Crack sealing on southeast Minn. highways begins May 10, watch for crews working
Brownsdale
AL man arrested in Brownsdale for burglary, DANCO violation
Mower County
In the Public Eye: Mark Lingl
Mower County
Tickets available for upcoming Food Throwdown Tribute
News
US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles
Mower County
MnDOT seeks input on how electric vehicles fit into Minnesotans’ transportation needs
Mower County
Take a Mom Fishing this weekend
News
Applications sought for Cedar Arts Fest
Agriculture
Minn. Farm Bureau announces agricultural video contest
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Convictions: April 25-May 1
Albert Lea
Street renamed to honor Marion Ross
Education
In Your Community: Masons give scholarship
Health
Mower sees 11 more cases of COVID-19, state 1,453
News
National Day of Prayer inspires pleas for unity and justice
Mower County
Education Brief
Mower County
Rural Austin garage damaged in Thursday morning fire
News
Minnesota mask mandates to end by July 1 as Walz eases rules
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
In police debate at Minnesota Capitol, echoes from past ring anew
Business
KSMQ and MacPhail partner on statewide TV program
News
Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday
News
Facebook board upholds Trump suspension
Education
Back to Tradition: Austin, Pacelli finding roads back toward normal
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Spotlight
Obituaries
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Austin Daily Herald