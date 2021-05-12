Hughes strikes out 14 as GMLOK edges out Southland

The Southland softball team lost to GMLOK 5-3 in Rose Creek Tuesday.

Hattie Wiste had an RBI for the Rebels (4-6 overall) and Lilly Hughes struck out 14 to score the win for the Bulldogs (10-2 overall).

Southland pitching: Bailey Johnson, 2 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 1 K; Kiyanna Meyer, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 ER

Southland hitting: Katie Thome, 1-for-3; Larissa Goslee, 1-for-4, R; Kayla Nelsen, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 SB; Hattie Wiste, 1-for-3, RBI; Bailey Johnson, 1-for-4, triple

GMLOK pitching: Lilly Hughes (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 14 K

GMLOK hitting: Alexis Hardwood, 1-for-2; Morgan Langeslag, 2-for-2, R; Lydia Voeltz, 1-for-3, double, R; Lucie Voigt, 1-for-4, double