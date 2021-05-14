Hendrickson strikes out 10 as Vikings down Tigers

The Hayfield softball team beat Stewartville (4-10 overall) 8-2 in Stewartville Thursday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson scored four runs and she struck out 10 for Hayfield (7-3 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 10 K

Hayfield hitting: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 3-for-4, double, 4 R, 1 BB; Kenna Selk, 0-for-2, R; Kylie Freeburg, 2-for-3, RBI; Taylor Dick, 0-for-1, RBI; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jo Tempel, 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Natalee Heydt, 2-for-4, double, R; Maleah Olson, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Reese Bauman, 1-for-4, R