Hayfield’s Hendrickson fans 16 in won over Blossoms

The Hayfield softball team topped Blooming Prairie (6-6 overall) 5-3 in BP Friday.

Cailtyn Hendrickson struck out 16 for the Viking (8-3 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 16 K

Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 2-for-4, R; Kenna Selk, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Kylie Freeburg, 0-for-3, R, BB; Jo Tempel, 0-for-3, RBI; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-3, double, RBI; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3, R; Maleah Olson, 1-for-3, R; Reese Baumann, 1-for-3

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 5 R, 2 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, 2 R; Krohnberg, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R; Bobbie Bruns, 1-for-3, RBI; Maren Forystek, 1-for-3