Hayfield softball team falls to NRHEG

The Hayfield softball team lost to New Richland-HEG (17-2 overall) 7-3 on the road Tuesday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson doubled and she struck out 10 for the Vikings (8-8 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (L) 6 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 7 R, 2 ER, 10 K

Hayfield hitting: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2-for-4, double, RBI, R; Kenna Sell, 1-for-3; Kylie Freeburg, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3; Maleah Olson, 1-for-3; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3; Jo Tempel, 1-for-3, R