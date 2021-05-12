Hayfield pitchers dominate, but Vikings split with USC

The Hayfield softball team allowed just one hit on the day, but the Vikings had to settle for a split as they beat United South Central (1-9 overall) 15-0 in four innings before losing 1-0 on the road Tuesday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson pitched a no-hitter in the first game for Hayfield (6-3 overall) and Anna Bamlet pitched a one-hitter, while striking out 10 in the nightcap.

Hayfield 15, USC 0

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 4 IP, 2 BB, 0 R, 6 K

Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 2-for-3, BB, 3 R; Kenna Selk, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R, triple; Kylie Freeburg, 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3, double, R; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, triple; Natalee Heydt, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jo Tempel, 0-for-2, R; Maleah Olson, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R

USC 1, Hayfield 0

Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (L) 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 10 K

Hayfield hitting: Freeburg, 2-for-3; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-2, double; Maleah Olson, 1-for-2