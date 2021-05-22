expand
Ad Spot

May 22, 2021

Guest commentary: Future of farmland

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

By Tim Penny

President, CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation

Many of the farmers that I know in southern Minnesota work on the same land that their parents, grandparents or even great-grandparents farmed. Because of this, the farm is more than a parcel of land to grow crops or raise animals – it is a living piece of family history. At the same time, we are faced with the reality that the average farmer is close to retirement age, and that not everyone has an heir to transfer the land to when the time comes. Fortunately, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) has a program that can help farmers safeguard the legacy of their land while simultaneously giving back to their communities.

SMIF’s Acres for Good program allows farmers to donate their land as a charitable gift. What makes this model unique is that rather than liquidate the asset as most charities do, SMIF retains the land and keeps it in production by a rental arrangement. This allows retiring farmers the peace of mind that their land will continue to be farmed. The landowner receives a tax deduction and bypasses capital gains tax while still being able to maintain a stable revenue source for life.

As the name suggests, the Acres for Good program is also a way to do good things for your community. The income stream from the land is used to support southern Minnesota communities well into the future. With more than $7 billion of wealth in SMIF’s region expected to transfer by 2030, this program can help retain that wealth locally while creating a unique opportunity for farmers to make a long-lasting impact on rural Minnesota.

Farmers will choose how they want to allocate their gift of land. It can go toward one of SMIF’s 30 community foundations which invest in their communities through grants and programs. For a region-wide reach, farmers can allocate their land toward SMIF’s general endowment, or SMIF’s specific funds which support youth and entrepreneurs in the region. Farmers can even set up a Donor Advised Fund to allocate resources to their specific interests and values such as their place of worship, alma mater or local charity. We will work with farmers to make the process as simple as possible.

If you know a farmer who is thinking about estate planning, please let them know that there is a way their land can remain active farmland and provide them with a steady revenue stream, while in the long-term also benefitting the communities and causes they care about most. This is gifting with a purpose at its best – and SMIF is here to help.

To learn more about the Acres for Good program visit smifoundation.org/acresforgood or contact Alissa Oeltjenbruns, Philanthropy Officer, at 507-214-7023 or alissao@smifoundation.org.

As always, I welcome your comments and questions. You can reach me at timp@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215.

More News

Annie Lane: My stepson is addicted to meth

Julie Clinefelter: This summer at your library … expanded hours and services

The Wide Angle: Complaining, I went pro years ago

Rep. Patricia Mueller: Session is over, but our work continues

Lyle

Prom for all!

Education

‘A great partnership’: HRA, RCC collaborate on house-build project

Mower County

UW of Mower County raises $1.1M from 2020 campaign

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

No prison for woman who smothered toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged possession of Molotov cocktail

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: May 9-15

Mower County

Photo: AAUW celebrate coming together

Health

Mayo concentrating on getting children vaccinated

Education

AHS senior parade returns for 2021

Mower County

Farmers Market Place starting season Monday

Mower County

George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships

Education

Austin Community Scholarship applications now available

Mower County

Law enforcement opportunity available Monday for youth

Health

Mower adds just one COVID case, about 45 cases still active

Blooming Prairie

Teen taken to hospital after Tuesday evening crash

News

Serving lessons, taking wins

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation receives $400,000 gift

Mower County

VIDEO: Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Health

Walk-in hours this Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics

Health

HI’s Dr. Hoeppner receives American Cancer Society grant to study lung cancer

Education

Photos: Prom like no other

Local Government

City Council hears annual tourism report

Mower County

Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!