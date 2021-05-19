Get to Know: Lyle-Pacelli senior Emma Wilde
Emma Wilde is a senior at Lyle-Pacelli.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I play basketball and volleyball.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: My favorite memories from sports are the moments when the whole team gets together and we have team bonding nights. Also the long bus rides to games.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: I’ve learned that if you believe in yourself you can do anything and it’s harder to accomplish things without any support from your teammates and friends.
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: My teammates because they make me better.
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: Probably trying to stay positive and motivated during this pandemic.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Archaeologist or the American Ambassador to Italy.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Chinese food.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Go to college and major in either history, international business or speech pathology.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: I feel discouraged a lot, but I’m also grateful that I can still do some of the things that a “normal senior” could do.