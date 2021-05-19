expand
May 20, 2021

Emma Wilde

Get to Know: Lyle-Pacelli senior Emma Wilde

By Daily Herald

Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Emma Wilde is a senior at Lyle-Pacelli.

Q: What sports do you compete in? 

A: I play basketball and volleyball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory? 

A: My favorite memories from sports are the moments when the whole team gets together and we have team bonding nights. Also the long bus rides to games.

Q: What have you learned from sports? 

A: I’ve learned that if you believe in yourself you can do anything and it’s harder to accomplish things without any support from your teammates and friends. 

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why? 

A: My teammates because they make me better. 

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be? 

A: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome? 

A: Probably trying to stay positive and motivated during this pandemic. 

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Archaeologist or the American Ambassador to Italy. 

Q: What is your favorite food? 

A: Chinese food. 

Q: What are your plans after high school? 

A: Go to college and major in either history, international business or speech pathology. 

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic? 

A: I feel discouraged a lot, but I’m also grateful that I can still do some of the things that a “normal senior” could do. 

