Get to Know: Blooming Prairie senior Maren Forystek

Maren Forystek is a senior at Blooming Prairie.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in volleyball, basketball, and softball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory was playing in the Section Championship last year for basketball at the Mayo Civic Center.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned that when you work hard good things come, and the importance of always giving your best effort.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: I don’t have a specific person as my biggest sports role model, but I look up to all the athletes who work hard, have good attitudes, and are good teammates.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: If I could have a conversation with anyone it would be Adam Thielen because even when he was looked over, he never gave up on his dreams.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I’ve ever had to overcome has been living through a pandemic, and all the uncertainty that surrounds it.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I’d love to be an elementary teacher.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Tacos

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan to attend College of St. Benedict and major in Elementary Education.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Living through a pandemic has definitely been tough, but trying to focus on the good things and remembering that this will pass has helped me the most.