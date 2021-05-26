Get to Know: Blooming Prairie senior Maren Forystek
Maren Forystek is a senior at Blooming Prairie.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I compete in volleyball, basketball, and softball.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: My favorite sports memory was playing in the Section Championship last year for basketball at the Mayo Civic Center.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: I have learned that when you work hard good things come, and the importance of always giving your best effort.
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: I don’t have a specific person as my biggest sports role model, but I look up to all the athletes who work hard, have good attitudes, and are good teammates.
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: If I could have a conversation with anyone it would be Adam Thielen because even when he was looked over, he never gave up on his dreams.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: The biggest obstacle I’ve ever had to overcome has been living through a pandemic, and all the uncertainty that surrounds it.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: I’d love to be an elementary teacher.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Tacos
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I plan to attend College of St. Benedict and major in Elementary Education.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: Living through a pandemic has definitely been tough, but trying to focus on the good things and remembering that this will pass has helped me the most.