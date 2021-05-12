Get to Know: Austin senior Grace Bobby
Grace Bobby is a senior at Austin.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I participate and compete in dance, cheer, and archery.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: My favorite sports memories were placing third at state kick last season and second this season.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: I’ve learned responsibility, accountability, leadership and most importantly mental strength.
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: My biggest sports role model is both Marny Rohr and Jen Sims, my dance coaches. They’ve been teaching me for as long as I remember but being able to watch them and learn from them has been an honor looking up to them and striving to become the women they are.
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: Princess Diana.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: All the uncertainties going into my senior year with the pandemic.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: My dream job is to be a teacher!
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: My favorite food is white rice with soy sauce.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: My plans after high school is to attend a four year college for secondary education.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: Living through a pandemic has been difficult but has also shown how strong you can become mentally through seeing the positive side of life!