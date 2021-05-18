expand
May 18, 2021

George John Stoll III

By Daily Herald

Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

George John Stoll III, 94, a prominent civil engineer of River Ridge, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021.

George was a lifelong resident of the greater New Orleans metro area, graduating from Warren Easton High School and Tulane University’s College of Engineering. He was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater of Operations with tours of duty in the Philippines and the occupation of Japan. He founded his company Stoll Engineering in the 1970s.

He is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Maud Stoll (Champagne) of River Ridge; four children, Karl (Christine) Stoll of Gray, Louisiana, George “John” (Brenda) Stoll IV of Conyers, Georgia, Dr. James (Dr. Julia Garcia) Stoll of River Ridge, and Nancy (Barry) Forest of St. Rose, Louisiana; nine grandchildren, Marc (Christina) Stoll of Centennial, Colorado, Rebecca (Ross) Stoll-Brandt of Avondale Estates, Georgia, Michael (Elizabeth) Stoll of Austin, Minnesota, Spc. Nicholas (fiancé Caitlin) Stoll of Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Michelle Forest of St. Rose, Erin Forest of St. Rose, Daniel Forest of St. Rose, Kirsten Stoll of River Ridge, and Mandy (Scott) Gomez of Luling, Louisiana; and nine great-grandchildren, Annette, Owen, Charlotte, Eleanor, Thomas, Hunter, Blake, Addison and Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents, George II and Marie Stoll.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, in the J. Garis Schoen Chapel of Jacob Schoen & Son, 3287 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70199. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 21. Interment will be in Hope Mausoleum.

Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home of New Orleans is in charge of arrangements.

