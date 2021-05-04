Four Packers put up career best scores as Austin girls take second

The Austin girls golf team had its best outing of the season as it took second place in a home meet in Austin Country Club Monday.

Mallory Brown shot a career best score of 100 to lead the Packers, and Anita Rao, Izzy Sellers and Allie Alm all had career best finishes as well.

Austin finished with a team score of 478, Northfield took first with a 366 and Mankato East was third with an incomplete score.

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 100; Anita Rao, 113; Izzy Sellers, 120; Allie Alm, 135; Anna Kossman, 140