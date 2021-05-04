FFA Spotlight: John Caroll, FFA Alumni President

Name: John Caroll

Hometown: Austin, Minnesota

Current Position: FFA Alumni President

What were some activities that you were involved with during your FFA career?

Some activities that I was involved with during my FFA career were Greenhand Camp, which allowed me to earn my Greenhand Degree. I was on the the General Livestock Judging Team. I participated in Creed speaking contests. I also showed sheep and swine in the FFA shows. During my years in FFA, I was the president, vice president, and treasurer.

How has FFA helped shape your professional career?

FFA has helped shape my professional career by teaching me leadership skills. My biggest thing is that I live by the motto of FFA. I started my own business and FFA helped me to do this. I have leared how to adapt and change through FFA. Finally, I was able to learn more about agriculture, which helps me on our family farm.

What was your favorite memory you had during your FFA career?

I have lots of great memories. The one that sticks out the most is all of the General Livestock Judging Team traveling my team did. Whether we lost or won a competition, I remember the time that I spent with my teammates. The friendships that I gained were so memorable.

What does it mean for you to have been involved with FFA?

For me personally, being involved in FFA has given me a sense of belonging. It has given me experiences that I will remember and use the rest of life. It was a practice field for me. I have been able to coach the General Livestock Judging Team and seeing the growth has been huge to me. I have been able to give back to the organization that gave so much to me.

What advice would you have for younger FFA members?

My advice for younger FFA members is to be active and be involved. Always say “yes, I will try it,” even if it is something completely new. You can still lose and win if you try a new challenge. It is not all about you; make the group stronger and grow to do you best. My final advice would be to always be positive through difficult situations.

John would like to invite all Alumni FFA members to attend meetings the first Monday of the month at 7 a.m. at Barley’s Restaurant.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors/Leaders: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com.