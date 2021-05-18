expand
May 18, 2021

Darrell B. Ingvaldson

FFA Spotlight: Darrell B. Ingvaldson FFA Alumni  

By Daily Herald

Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Name: Darrell B. Ingvaldson

Hometown: Austin

High School Graduation Year: 1976, Ellendale/Geneva

Current Position: Farm Bureau Financial Services agent

What were some activities that you were involved with during your FFA career?

Livestock judging, natural resources, poultry production and soils.

How has FFA helped shape your professional career?

FFA has helped me to be a better leader by learning that it takes everyone to make things happen. Teamwork, setting goals and listening. FFA also gives you confidence and helps you to believe in yourself.

What was your favorite memory you had during your FFA career?

I attended my first FFA Conference in the Twin Cities and met a lot of business leaders and was very impressed by everyone who spoke on related ag topics.

What does it mean for you to have been involved with FFA?

My involvement in FFA is to help let our youth gain knowledge and understand the future potential we have right here in southern Minnesota. The youth will some day play an essential role in feeding the world. FFA allows youth to explore animal science, horticulture, vet sciences and much more.

What advice would you have for younger FFA members?

There are many opportunities to learn, grow and believe in a future with agriculture. Someday you will feed the world. Agriculture is science, medicine, engineering and is the backbone of America. We all benefit when you participate in all the areas; FFA can enhance your leadership and future.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors/Leaders:  Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com.

