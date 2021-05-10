Diane M. Hummel, 65

Diane Margaret Hummel, age 65, of Austin, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home.

Diane was born January 4, 1956 in Austin, Minnesota to Leo and Gail (Mead) Hummel. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1974. From there she attended beauty school and continued her career as a hair stylist. She had a lifelong passion for beauty, crafting, and reading. She retired from hair styling to be a caregiver for her mother.

Diane had a gift for making people laugh, usually at her own expense. Her colorful personality and storytelling left a mark on everyone she met. She was a one of a kind eccentric soul who’s platform shoes will never be filled.

Diane is survived by her siblings, Leanne (Dick) Poshusta, Austin, MN, Tom (Marjie) Hummel, Hillsboro, OR, Missy (Steve) Wilson, Chaska, MN; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Suzanne; and her beloved dog, Minnie.

A Celebration of Life for Diane will be held from 4 to 5 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home.

