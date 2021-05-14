Denise Gerhart, 63

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Denise Marie Gerhart, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of nine, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 63 years.

Denise was born August 3, 1957 to Warren and Shirley (Loew) Boettner in Austin, Minnesota. She spent her childhood on a farm with her parents and four sisters. She then married the love of her life, Greg and they together owned and operated Ruck’s Meat Processing, Inc. for 17 years with their three boys. Upon the sale of their business in 2004, they moved to Battle Lake where she worked numerous jobs in the area touching many lives.

Denise had a passion for life and for everyone she came in contact with. She was always a giver and made an impact on everyone she met. Her smile was contagious, and she always lit up the room. She loved dancing everyday with her husband of over 43 years. She loved everyone unconditionally, and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and family.

Denise is survived by her husband, Greg of Battle Lake; three sons and families; Jon (Jodi) Gerhart, Henry, Oliver, Elodie and Max of Forest Lake, Danny (Kari) Gerhart, Gavin, Weston and Saylor of Lakeville and Davey (Lisa) Gerhart, Mason and Isaac of Aitkin; mother, Shirley Loew Boettner Van Pelt of Austin; sisters, Deb (Kirk) Thorpe of Austin, Diane (Kevin) Sorg of Rose Creek, Donna (Larry) Soucek of Livermore, CO and Dorene (David) Bednar of Austin; and by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Warren Boettner, and stepfather, Walter Van Pelt.

Funeral Mass: 11 am, Friday, May 21, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake.

Visitation: Thursday from 5 to 7 pm, with a 6:30 pm Prayer Service, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Clergy: Father LeRoy Schik

Interment: Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Battle Lake

Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.

