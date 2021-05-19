expand
May 20, 2021

David A. Underwood, 78

By Daily Herald

Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

David A. Underwood, 78

David “Dave” Underwood, age 78, of Rochester, MN died Sunday, May 16, 2021.

David was born March 18, 1943, in Blooming Prairie at the Goetsch Birthing Home. He attended country school though the 6th grade in Westfield Township and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1961. He earned 8 letters in football, basketball, and baseball, and was also all conference in all three sports in his senior year. He then attended Austin J.C. and played basketball for 2 years.

He enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Guam (LPH-9) which was being built in Philadelphia shipyards and was a plank owner (original crew) of the USS Guam. After his naval duty, he worked at IBM for 37 years, plus 5 years of supplemental work.

Hewas united in marriage to Jacqueline “Cookie” Hoven on February 4, 1967 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester.

Dave had a special bond with his grandkids, and loved attending their sporting events and extracurricular activities. He loved his family, his country, good friends, and good country music, especially steel guitar. Dave had a great laugh that will be remembered and missed by many.

David is survived by his sons,Brad (Jenny) of St. Paul, MN, Jeff (Kris) of rural Byron, MN, and Jack (LeaAnn) of Racine, MN; grandsons, Brandon (Anna) of Lino Lakes, MN, Bailey, Tyler, and Travis of Byron, MN, and Cole of Racine, MN; great-granddaughters, Sophia and Emma. He is also survived by his special lady, Twyla, who put the sparkle back in his eye after his wife passed away.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; parents; brothers, Lloyd and Bernard; sister, Roseann; and two stillborn babies.

The family extends a special thank you to the Mayo Clinic for the exceptional care he has received over the years.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN, with Rev. Lester Horntvedt officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

The memorial service will be live streamed at the following web address: https://youtu.be/lr8AzFwbUJc Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

