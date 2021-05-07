Crack sealing on southeast Minn. highways begins May 10, watch for crews working

Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays beginning Monday, May 10 on various state highways in several southeast Minnesota counties as crews begin crack sealing work to help preserve state roads, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures.

Work is scheduled on state roads in Dodge, Olmsted, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha, Goodhue and Winona counties. Work begins near Lake City and will proceed, as weather permits.

Highways scheduled for crack sealing work include:

• Highway 14 eastbound near Kasson

• Highway 56 at Dodge Center

• Highway 16 near Grand Meadow and Spring Valley

• Highway 30 between Chatfield and Rushford

• Highway 52 between Chatfield and Marion

• Highway 61 between Lake City and Wabasha

• Highway 61 between Lake City and Frontenac Station

• Interstate 90 eastbound east of Nodine

• Highway 61 at Dreshbach

• Highway 52 southbound north of Rochester

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

• Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store;

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times;

• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving);

• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300; and

• Avoid making lane changes within work zones.