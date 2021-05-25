County to hold Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Mower County Public Health will be holding a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at Tienda Y Taqueria Guerrero, located at 301 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin. The clinic, which will be free and held for individuals ages 18 and older, will feature the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For more information, call 507-440-9907.

Mower County Health and Human Services Director Crystal Peterson on Tuesday told the Mower County Board of Commissioners that 61% of Mower County residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccination shot and 55.9% have received both shots. Mower County Public Health has administered 9,500 vaccines to date.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,694 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 127 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

Approximately 35 cases are still active in Mower County, Peterson said.

Statewide, the MDH reported 599,477 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 12,509 are still active.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,381 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,416 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Percentages of vaccinated in Mower County

• Ages 16-17 – 16%

• Ages 18-49 – 39%

• Ages 50-64 – 61%

• Ages 65 and up – 81%