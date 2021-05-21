expand
May 21, 2021

Convictions: May 9-15

By Daily Herald

Published 6:22 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

—Athena Elizabeth Berg, 28, of Albert Lea was sentenced to one year of probation for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana.  She must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.

 —Travis Jon Hatfield, 28, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault – subsequent offense. He must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.

 —Andrew David Hertges, 39, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

 —Amela Kazic, 31, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary. She must follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. She received credit for three days served.

 —Sara Jean Lewis, 35, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days of electronic home monitoring. She received credit for 11 days served.

 —Oman Onyongo, 35, of Austin was sentenced to 182 days in jail for felony violate domestic abuse not contact order. He must serve five years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison. He received credit for 182 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor obstruct the legal process – interfere with a peace officer. He must follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 133 days served.

 —Keith Richard Rogge, 39, of Jordan was sentenced to 34 days in jail for felony fifth-degree assault. He must serve three years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 18 months in prison. He received credit for 34 days served.

 

