Convictions: May 16-22

—Patrick Harris Alston, 19, of Austin was sentenced to 41 months in prison for felony aiding/abetting aggravated robbery – possess a dangerous weapon. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Cody Michael Granle, 26, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in jail, to be served on weekends in 48-hour increments, for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must serve two years of probation, spend 60 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $985 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 12 days served.

—Makenzie Lee Johnson, 32, of Reads Landing was sentenced to 20 years of probation for felony first-degree assault – great bodily harm. She must follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 86 months in prison.

—Phouminh Kullavongsa, 40, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Kevin Paul Kurz, 48, of Austin was sentenced to 26 months in prison for felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must pay $85 in fines. He received a concurrent sentence of 21 months in prison for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must pay $75 in fines. He received another concurrent sentence of 26 months in prison for felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must pay $85 in fines. He received another concurrent sentence of 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance. He must pay $75 in fines. He received credit for 48 days served.

—Kathy Sue Parsons, 61, of Spring Valley was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. She must follow a few conditions and pay $100 in fines.

—Steven Regino Schwering, 29, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must perform 80 hours of community service and follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He received a concurrent sentence of five years of probation for felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 17 months in prison. He received another concurrent sentence of five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must perform 80 hours of community service and follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 19 months in prison. He received another concurrent sentence of five years of probation for felony theft – take/use/transfer movable property without consent. He must follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 19 months in prison. He was sentenced to 362 days in jail for gross misdemeanor third-degree damage to property – reduce value by $501-$1,000. He must pay $160 in fines. He received credit for 362 days served.

—Javier Feria Solano, 29, of Austin was sentenced to 10 years of probation for felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – force coercion. He must follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 24 months in prison.

—Neil Patrick Stier, 43, of Grand Meadow was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 24 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Rudolf Wolphagen, 39, of Austin was sentenced 30 days in jail, which can be waived if an interlock is set up within 90 days, for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must serve four years of probation, spend 60 days on electronic home monitoring, which can be waived if an interlock is set up within 90 days, follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.