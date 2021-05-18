expand
May 18, 2021

Constance Jelinek

By Al Batt

Published 6:50 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Constance “Connie” Joan Fread Jelinek passed away peacefully at her home in Pequot Lakes on Friday, May 14, 2021. A joint graveside memorial service for Connie and Dick Jelinek will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 19, at the Blooming Prairie Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, rural Blooming Prairie.

Connie was born on October 17, 1936 in Manly, Iowa to Maurice and Mildred Fread. Connie graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1955. Dick and Connie married August 18, 1956. They spent 4 years in Newport, RI while Dick was in the US Navy. They returned to Blooming Prairie where they had a beef farm. Connie worked for the 1st National Bank as a bookkeeper. They enjoyed camping and traveling in their RVs. They retired to the lake near Backus, MN and spent 20 winter years in Wellton, AZ. They moved to Pequot Lakes 8 years ago.

Connie enjoyed sewing and needlework. She designed and made both of her daughters’ wedding dresses. She was also busy with gardening and flowers.

Connie is survived by daughters, Ginger (Mark) Hoffman, Pequot Lakes and Tracey (Bob) Bengson, Litchfield; grandchildren, Carley (Noah) Neuhaus, Eugene, OR and Kyle Hoffman, Rochester, MN; step grandchildren: Renae (Joe) Schlechter, Robin (Tim) Hoffmann, Robert Jr (Michele) Bengson and Bradley (Jackie) Bengson and their families. Other survivors include her sister-in-law, Harriet Fread; Dick’s siblings, Jon (Sandy) Jelinek, Jerilyn (Lyle) Noble; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Roger Fread and Gary Fread.

Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, MN assisted the family.

