Cheatuea Speedway rains out again

For the tenth time in the history of the running of the Spirit of 83 Mike Guttormson Memorial at Chateau Speedway in Lansing, it failed to run on its schedule night.

Only fourteen times has the show actually run on the night it was planned. Its actually been twice postponed during two seasons and one year it took three separate nights to get the show completed because of rain. It was moved last year because of COVID and there was one year during the sale of The Track that the race did not run at all.

The race, is named after former Track Champion and WISSOTA 100 Champion Mike Guttormson of Austin who passed away after having a heart episode after winning his final feature on May 30, 1997 at The Track where he kicked up dirt at and thrilled fans at for some 25 years. The Chateau Speedway Hall of Fame Member’s Spirit lives on at The Track where fans still talk about their favorite Mike stories.

The announcement of the rescheduling date for the race will be made in the weeks ahead as the schedule is looked over. Meanwhile after rainouts two weeks in a row, The Track is looking forward to getting back to action Friday night, with seven classes of cars set to take the first green flag at 7:15 p.m.