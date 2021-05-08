Bruins take down Norsemen in dramatic fashion
The Austin Bruins used a frantic finish to slip past the St. Cloud Norsemen 5-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.
The Bruins scored twice in the last two minutes as Carson Riddle scored his 14th goal of the season to tie the game at 3-3 with just under two minutes left and John Lundy buried the game-winning goal with 38 seconds left.
Hudson Hodges had 18 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
St. Cloud 0 2 1 – 3
Austin 1 0 4 – 5
First period
(A) Barrett Brooks (Sutter Muzzatti) (power play) 14:37
Second period
(SC) Ryan O’Neill (Brett Chorske) 15:21
(SC) Brett Chorske (Jack Suchy) 19:01
Third period
(A) Kyle Oleksiuk (Jacob Malinski) 2:20
(SC) Nikolas Hong (short handed) 3:53
(A) Carson Riddle (Alex Trombley) 18:11
(A) John Lundy (John Lundy) 19:22
(A) Garrett Dahm 19:59
Shots: Austin – 44; St. Cloud – 21
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-6; St. Cloud – 0-for-4