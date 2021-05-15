Bollingberg holds his own as Athletics blank Rebels

When Zach Bollingberg’s curve ball is dropping, the Lyle-Pacelli baseball team is in a good place.

That was the case on Friday as Bollingberg stayed out of trouble on the mound and the Athletics beat Southland 10-0 in five innings in Marcusen Park Friday.

Bollingberg allowed just three hits as he struck out eight. The Rebels (8-3 overall) only had multiple runners once and the senior pitcher used back-to-back strikeouts to escape that pickle.

“I knew I had to throw strikes,” Bollingberg said. “My curve ball was working today and I could pretty much throw it on any count. When the curve ball is working, the fast ball is always working.”

LP senior catcher Cole Walter had a huge day at the plate as he ripped three doubles — including a two RBI hit to end the game in the bottom of the fifth. Walter and the Athletics (12-1 overall) had a little extra motivation on Friday as Southland head baseball coach Scott Koenigs is also the LP boys basketball coach.

“We wanted to win really bad. We talked about it all week,” Walter said. “The two games we had circled on our schedule were these guys and Hayfield. We know we have to play hard every night, but we had to bring a little extra today to show them up a little bit.”

The Athletics are headed down a crucial stretch of their season as they have some big games coming up. Bollingberg said those games will give them a chance to move up in the Section 1A standings.

“It’s nice playing better teams. It helps with what you need to work on. When you’re not getting help from the other team, it makes you get better,” Bollingberg said. “We’ve got a big week coming up with Wabsha, Randolph and Hayfield. Those three games will probably decide where we are in the section seedings.”

Southland 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

LP 3 0 2 3 2 — 10 8 5

LP pitching: Zach Bollingberg (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 3-for-4, 3 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Bollingberg, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, SB; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-2, triple, 2 SB, 2 R, BB; Jed Nelson, 1-for-2, RBI, R, BB, 3 SB; Mac Nelson, 0-for-3; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-3, RBI; Jayden Lewis, 1-for-3, RBI, SB; Dane Schara, 0-for-3, R; Landon Meyer, 0-for-,2 BB, R

Southland pitching: Alec Bissen (L) 4 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 9 R, 5 ER, 6 K; Gavin Nelsen, ⅓ IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 R

Southland hitting: Bissen, 0-for-2; James Mullenbach, 0-for-2; Nick Boe, 1-for-2, double; Dan Boe, 1-for-2; Eli Wolff, 0-for-2; Harrison Hanna, 0-for-2; Nelsen, 0-for-2; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-2; Isaac Felten, 0-for-2