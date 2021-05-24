expand
Ad Spot

May 24, 2021

Blossoms softball team drops two in Kasson

By Daily Herald

Published 10:10 am Monday, May 24, 2021

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Rochester John Marshall 9-1 and it fell to Wabasha-Kellogg 9-2 in the Kasson Tournament Saturday.

Maren Forystek had two hits against JM for the Awesome Blossoms (6-11 overall), who have lost eight straight.

Rochester John Marshall 9, Blooming Prairie 1

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 9 R, 3 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Maren Forystek, 2-for-3; Allison Krohnberg, 1-for-3; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, RBI; Rachel Winzenburg, 0-for-2, R

Wabasha-Kellogg 9, Blooming Prairie 2

BP pitching: Krohnberg (L) 5 IP, 11 H, 2 BB, 9 R, 4 ER, 5 K

BP hitting: Forystek, 0-for-2, BB; Krohnberg, 0-for-3, RBI; Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, 2 SB, R; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3; Lily Schammel, 1-for-3, R

More News

NRHEG baseball team edges out BP in nine innnings

Vikings lock up Gopher Conference title in Maple River

Packer seniors make a statement in win over Cougars

Maple River shuts out Hayfield softball team

Lyle

Prom for all!

Education

‘A great partnership’: HRA, RCC collaborate on house-build project

Mower County

UW of Mower County raises $1.1M from 2020 campaign

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

No prison for woman who smothered toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged possession of Molotov cocktail

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: May 9-15

Mower County

Photo: AAUW celebrate coming together

Health

Mayo concentrating on getting children vaccinated

Education

AHS senior parade returns for 2021

Mower County

Farmers Market Place starting season Monday

Mower County

George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships

Education

Austin Community Scholarship applications now available

Mower County

Law enforcement opportunity available Monday for youth

Health

Mower adds just one COVID case, about 45 cases still active

Blooming Prairie

Teen taken to hospital after Tuesday evening crash

News

Serving lessons, taking wins

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation receives $400,000 gift

Mower County

VIDEO: Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Health

Walk-in hours this Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics

Health

HI’s Dr. Hoeppner receives American Cancer Society grant to study lung cancer

Education

Photos: Prom like no other

Local Government

City Council hears annual tourism report

Mower County

Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!