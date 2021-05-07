Bissen pitches Rebels past Houston

The Southland baseball team beat Houston (0-13 overall) 15-1 in Adams Thursday.

Alec Bissen pitched a one-hitter for the Rebels (6-2 overall).

“Alec did a great job of getting ahead of hitters and hitting spots with his fast ball,” Southland head coach Scott Koenigs said. “He was in total control for the whole game.”

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 2-for-4, 3 R, RBI; Mullenbach, 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs; Nick Boe, 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BBs; Dan Boe, 3-for-4, RBI, R; Eli Wolff, 0-for-3, R, RBI, BB; Harrison Hanna, 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, BB; Jonas Wiste, 0-for-1, R, RBI, BB; Connor Edland, 1-for-2, RBI; Felten, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, BB