May 18, 2021

Bernard (Bernie) J. Wehner, 93

Published 6:49 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Bernard (Bernie) J. Wehner, 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep at The Pillars of Mankato on May 12, 2021. Bernie was born in Austin to Joe and Margaret (Quast) Wehner on August 27, 1927. As a young boy he enjoyed spending summers on his grandparents’ farm in Fairmont. As a teenager, he began his 45.5 year career with Hormel. Bernie worked several positions ending his career as an electrician in the mechanical division. He proudly served 2 years in the Army Air Corps during WWII. On November 25, 1950, Bernie wed Joan M. Asher at St. Augustine. He enjoyed summers at the lake with his family. Bernie was a member of St. Augustine and many civic groups such as American Legion, Moose Lodge 1180, Knights of Columbus, VFW Post #91, and Eagles Club Aerie #703.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Margaret (Quast) Wehner and his brothers, Duane Wehner and Joe Wehner, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joan M. (Asher) Wehner, a daughter, Randa (Robert) Mickelson-Banks of Rochester, two sons, Michael Wehner of Eagle Lake and Patrick (Tammy) Wehner of Blooming Prairie, a grandson, Samuel, a granddaughter, Hannah and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to:

St. Augustine, 405 4th Street NW, Austin, MN, 55912 or

The Hormel Institute, 801 16th Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912.

Cards of condolence may be sent to:

Joan Wehner, 540 Le Sueur Ave, Eagle Lake, MN 56024.

