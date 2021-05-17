Austinaires preforming spring show in Knowlton

The Austinaires are coming back to Knowlton Auditorium.

The popular Austin High School choral ensemble will perform its annual show at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night in Knowlton Auditorium. “Kickin’ It With the Classics” was originally slated to be held at Bandshell Community Park.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by 3 p.m. Friday at the Cashier’s Office at AHS. Tickets are $7 per person.

The show will be the same both nights and Saturday’s performance will be live streamed on the Austin Public Schools YouTube page.

In order to maximize the number of open seats while keeping people socially distanced, along with other recommended precautions, seating remains at 430 total capacity, with no more than two patron seats together. Masks must be worn per the Safe Learning Plan.