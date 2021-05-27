Austin Public Library selected for MN State Parks Library Program

After a competitive application process, the Austin Public Library was selected to be a part of the MN State Parks Library Program.

The program allows Minnesotans to visit state parks, free of charge The DNR selected libraries that met at least one of the following requirements:

Located in a county where the median household income is less than $58,000 annually

Located in a county where more than 40% of residents are enrolled in free and reduced-price lunch

Through the program, libraries can offer free state park permits that can be checked out for seven-day periods, starting June 1 through June 30, 2022. Austin Public Library was granted two library park passes.

To check out a library park pass, you’ll need a library card. Once checked out, the pass expiration date will be written on a receipt and attached to a DNR branded place card by a librarian for display in the patron’s vehicle dashboard.

After the seven-day usage patrons can recycle their pass, it is not necessary to return them.

Both library and DNR staff will be asked to provide program feedback in December 2021/January 2022 to understand if and how the program can continue and improve in the future.

Minnesota State Parks Library Pass users are encouraged to take a survey after their trip. The survey can be found at mndnr.gov/librarypass

The DNR Parks and Trails divided 122 passes among every regional library system statewide. Passes are funded by the DNR’s Parks and Trails Legacy Amendment dollars. Each library received between one and four park passes, determined by the number of registered library users reported annually.