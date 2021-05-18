expand
May 18, 2021

Austin man charged with cocaine sales

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

An Austin man who allegedly sold cocaine to a police informant on multiple occasions in 2020 made his first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Christopher Gregory Dominguez, 40

Christopher Gregory Dominguez, 40, has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine within a 90-day period, felony third-degree drugs – sale of a narcotic drug – and three counts of felony second-degree drugs – sale of schedule I or II narcotic in a park zone.

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) about purchasing cocaine from Dominguez on Feb. 13, 2020. The CRI made contact with Rodrigue, who instructed him to meet him at Galloway Park and that he would be driving a black pickup with a topper. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he went to meet Dominguez. One of the detectives parked nearby and spotted Dominguez’s 2003 Ford F150 arrive and park on Ninth Street Southwest. The CRI entered the truck and purchased 3.044 grams of cocaine, which he later surrendered to police at a predetermined location.

Similar purchases were arranged on March 6, April 13 and April 16, 2020. As before, the CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. The CRI was then monitored as he met with Dominguez in the areas of Galloway Park, Aldi Grocery, and Driesner Park, where he purchased 3.351 grams, 6.192 grams and 6.976 grams or cocaine respectively. After each purchase, the CRI met with police at predetermined locations and surrendered the drugs.

Dominguez will appear in court again on May 26.

