The Austin girls golf team took fourth place in Faribault Tuesday night.

The Packers were led by Mallory Brown, who shot a 112.

Team standings: 1. Rochester John Marshall, 388; 2. Rochester Century, 419; 3. Faribault, 467; 4. Austin 495

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 112; Anita Rao, 116; Izzy Sellers, 125; Allie Alm, 142