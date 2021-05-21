expand
May 21, 2021

Austin Community Scholarship applications now available

By Daily Herald

Published 6:05 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

The application deadline for scholarships from the Austin Community Scholarship Committee is July 2, 2021.

Application, guidelines, and eligibility rules are available upon request by sending an email to: austincommunityscholarship@gmail.com. Please include your name, address, and phone number in your request. A scholarship application and instructions will be emailed to you.

To be eligible to apply, students must be entering their junior or senior year of college or enrolling in post graduate studies in the fall of 2021. Preference is given to under-graduates.

Students must be residents of Mower County, London Township in Freeborn County or Union or Otranto townships in Mitchell County, Iowa. Students attending college away from the eligibility area must have parents who are current residents of the eligibility area.

In its 61st year, the Austin Community Scholarship Committee is a community supported non-profit whose mission is to support the talents and aspirations of those pursuing their college junior or senior year or postgraduate studies. Last year, $83,700 was awarded to 31 applicants.

Scholarship recipients are encouraged to contribute to the organization when they are financially able to help continue opportunities for future scholarships. Contributions may be sent to ACSC, P.O. Box 62, Austin MN 55912.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the program or apply for a scholarship may contact ACSC at austincommunityscholarship@gmail.com.   

