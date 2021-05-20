expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Austin Area Foundation receives $400,000 gift

By Daily Herald

Published 1:36 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

The Austin Area Foundation announced Thursday, it received a major gift of $400,000 from a member of the community who created a Donor Advised Fund. 

Steve Barrett

The gift will be used to benefit nonprofit organizations in Mower County and distributions will be directed by the donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

“This is a great milestone for Austin Area Foundation and shows the dedicated effort of our board — past and present — to provide a community foundation that supports philanthropic plans that will positively impact and benefit the people of Austin now and into the future,” said Steve Barrett, executive director of the AAF. “This is the largest gift given in our history and we are excited as it allows us to further our mission.”

Austin Area Foundation currently has 26 endowed funds, along with 7 non-endowed funds. These funds include several Donor Advised Funds and family funds, as well as funds which provide long-term support for some of Austin’s most valued institutions including the Austin Symphony, Austin Area Arts, Austin Dog Park, the YMCA, KSMQ, Veterans Memorial, IJ Holton/The Hormel Institute, Jay C Hormel Nature Center, Pheasants Forever, Friends of the Public Library, Mower County Agricultural Society, Mower County Historical Society, Welcome Center, Parenting Resource Center and more.

Austin Area Foundation’s mission is to enhance the community through charitable giving and is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors.  Founded in 2003, AAF established a growing legacy fund as a way for area residents to give a gift that – through perpetual earnings – keeps on giving.   

AAF thanks The Hormel Foundation for its support helping establish Austin Area Foundation,  inspiring philanthropic giving from the community.

More News

Austin Area Foundation receives $400,000 gift

VIDEO: Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill

Mary Ann Petersen, 90

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation receives $400,000 gift

Mower County

VIDEO: Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Health

Walk-in hours this Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics

Health

HI’s Dr. Hoeppner receives American Cancer Society grant to study lung cancer

Education

Photos: Prom like no other

Local Government

City Council hears annual tourism report

Mower County

Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!

Mower County

PHOTO: Winners honored in flag contest

Health

Over 18K Mower residents have been vaccinated

News

Two hit by gunfire in Minneapolis, including young girl

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Darrell B. Ingvaldson FFA Alumni  

News

High court won’t make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: May 2-8

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to attempting to have sex with minor

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with cocaine sales

News

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

News

University of Minnesota group to investigate abusive faculty

News

Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

News

Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

News

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Albert Lea

About 40K gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled in Saturday derailment

Education

Austinaires performing spring show in Knowlton