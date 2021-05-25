Athletics take down Bulldogs

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat GMLOK (8-10 overall) 17-3 in five innings in Marcusen Park Monday.

Zach Bollingberg struck out nine to score the win for LP (15-2 overall).

LP pitching: Zach Bollingberg (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 9 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, BB; Bollingberg, 0-for-3, R, BB; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 BBs; Jed Nelson, 1-for-2, 2 R, double, 3 RBIs, 2 BBs; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-4, R, double, RBI; Mac Nelson, 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Jayden Lewis, 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BBs; Landon Meyer, 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB

GMLOK pitching: Dustin Copley (L) 2 IP, 6 H, 7 BB, 12 R, 9 ER, 2 K