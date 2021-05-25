expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Athletics take down Bulldogs

By Daily Herald

Published 2:19 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat GMLOK (8-10 overall) 17-3 in five innings in Marcusen Park Monday.

Zach Bollingberg struck out nine to score the win for LP (15-2 overall).

LP pitching: Zach Bollingberg (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 9 K 

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, BB; Bollingberg, 0-for-3, R, BB; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 BBs; Jed Nelson, 1-for-2, 2 R, double, 3 RBIs, 2 BBs; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-4, R, double, RBI; Mac Nelson, 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Jayden Lewis, 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BBs; Landon Meyer, 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB

GMLOK pitching: Dustin Copley (L) 2 IP, 6 H, 7 BB, 12 R, 9 ER, 2 K

 

More News

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open this week in Albert Lea and Austin

Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings

Brownsdale man injured in Friday accident

Seat belt enforcement campaign in effect through June 6

Health

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open this week in Albert Lea and Austin

News

Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Brownsdale man injured in Friday accident

Mower County

Seat belt enforcement campaign in effect through June 6

Lyle

Prom for all!

Education

‘A great partnership’: HRA, RCC collaborate on house-build project

Mower County

UW of Mower County raises $1.1M from 2020 campaign

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

No prison for woman who smothered toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged possession of Molotov cocktail

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: May 9-15

Mower County

Photo: AAUW celebrate coming together

Health

Mayo concentrating on getting children vaccinated

Education

AHS senior parade returns for 2021

Mower County

Farmers Market Place starting season Monday

Mower County

George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships

Education

Austin Community Scholarship applications now available

Mower County

Law enforcement opportunity available Monday for youth

Health

Mower adds just one COVID case, about 45 cases still active

Blooming Prairie

Teen taken to hospital after Tuesday evening crash

News

Serving lessons, taking wins

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation receives $400,000 gift

Mower County

VIDEO: Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Health

Walk-in hours this Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics