Arkansas man charged with raping intoxicated woman

A man who allegedly raped a woman while she was intoxicated made his first appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

Daniel Jim, 21, of Rogers, Arkansas, has been charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim physically helpless.

According to the court complaint, police were dispatched at 9:41 a.m. on May 2 to the 800 block of 21st Street Northeast on a report of a sexual assault. Officers spoke to an adult female, who appeared to be intoxicated and reported that she was drinking with two males the previous night and then she went to bed. She said that at about 4 a.m., a juvenile female woke her up and said someone was trying to get into her window. She said she told the juvenile to lock her window and go back to bed. She said she woke up later and there was “a guy” in her bed, then disclosed that she was raped by the male.

The victim was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester for treatment and evaluation.

The male suspect was identified as Jim; he and some other adult males from the Rodeway Inn were detained and eventually transported to the Mower County Law Enforcement Center.

The juvenile told police she was in the bathroom around 4 a.m. and heard her bedroom window open and someone coming in. She told the victim about the incident and the victim screamed, “Get the (expletive) out of my house!” The juvenile said they then checked her room and no one was there. She speculated that the person must have gone back out the window.

The juvenile indicated the victim was drunk and later began drinking with four males in the lobby of the motel. She indicated she got “weird vibes” from one of the males, whom she described as a “fluffy hair guy” (Jim). Later in the morning, the juvenile heard the victim scream and she went to the victim’s room. She said she saw the victim lying on the bed and Jim running out of the room with his shirt off. She said the victim reported that Jim had raped her.

The detective interviewed Jim, who initially said he was drunk and did not recall having sex with the victim. He then changed his story and said the sex was consensual.

Jim will appear in court again on May 14.