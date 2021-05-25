expand
May 25, 2021

Area under severe thunderstorm watch throughout evening

By Daily Herald

Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has placed Mower County under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the NWS, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and into the evening. A few could be severe, mostly between 4-10 p.m., and generally along and north of Interstate 90. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

The NWS also reported that a few thunderstorms could occur Wednesday night through Thursday night, though organized severe weather is not expected.

