May 21, 2021

Aleks Brown during the parade for Austin High School seniors last year. Herald file photo

AHS senior parade returns for 2021

By Daily Herald

Published 6:16 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

As schools adapted to the changing world of COVID-19 last year, one of the things to come out of Austin High School is looking at a repeat performance.

Another parade for Austin seniors is being organized by volunteers beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

The parade will leave Riverland Community College going south on 14th Street NW and then will turn left on Fourth Ave. NW and then right at the corner of Fourth Ave. and Fourth Str. NW before finally turning left on to Third Ave. NW. The parade will end at Second Ave. NW.

The parade was held last year because pandemic restrictions forced the cancellation of a formal graduation; however, this year AHS will hold a graduation at 7 p.m., Friday, June 4.

For more on the parade, visit: www.facebook.com/events/2045902905584143/?ti=ls

